Dublin Airport limited to 14.4m passengers this winter

Regulators will limit Airlines at Dublin Airport to 14.4 million passengers this winter. Photograph: Barrow Coakley.

Airlines at Dublin Airport will be limited to 14.4 million passengers from October to March next year despite growing travel demand, regulators confirmed on Tuesday.

Regulators have restricted Ireland’s biggest airport to 32 million passengers a year as a condition of allowing it to open an extra runway two years ago.

Air travel regulator, the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA), confirmed on Tuesday that it would limit airlines operating at the airport to a maximum of 14.4 million seats from October 27th next to March 29th, the winter travel season.

The authority proposed the move last month to “take account of planning conditions relating to the annual capacity of terminals one and two at Dublin Airport”.

The decision will further anger airlines, including Dublin’s biggest carriers, Aer Lingus and Ryanair, which have already warned that the passenger cap at the country’s biggest gateway is driving up air fares and hitting jobs growth.

Ryanair dubs the IAA proposal an “unlawful interference” with airlines’ historic rights to arrival and departure slots at Dublin Airport, in its response to the authority’s initial proposal.

Aer Lingus argues that the regulator is effectively trying to limit passenger throughput at Dublin “which it has no jurisdiction to do”.

The IAA moves comes as Irish demand for travel remains high and airlines seek more take-off and landing space at Dublin Airport.