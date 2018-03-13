Air traffic rises 1.7% in February, IAA says

Air traffic handled by the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) rose by 1.7per cent year on year in February, reaching more than 73,000 movements, new data showed.

The figures showed an increase of 0.6 per cent in traffic flying over the country during the month, while north Atlantic communications flights - Europe and North America flights - was up 0.3 per cent year on year.

Overall, commercial terminal traffic for Shannon, Dublin and Cork airports was up by 2.5 per cent

Commercial terminal flights at Dublin rose 2.6 per cent to an average of 516 daily movements, with Cork showing a 4 per cent increase to 46 on average each day.

However, commercial flights at Shannon showed a decline of 1.2 per cent to an average of 43 daily.

“These are positive figures for February,” said Peter Kearney, IAA chief executive designate. “Aviation continues to open Ireland up to the world and management of air traffic growth is a key driver for our economy.”