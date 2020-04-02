BA in union talks to suspend around 32,000 staff - source
Airline said it will need to cut jobs to survive the coronavirus pandemic
British Airways Boeing 747 aircraft parked at Bournemouth airport after the airline reduced flights amid travel restrictions and a huge drop in demand as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
British Airways is in talks with its union about a plan to suspend around 32,000 staff in response to the coronavirus pandemic, sources said.
The British flag carrier has cut flights and warned it will need to cut jobs to survive the outbreak as the battered aviation sector frantically seeks to cut costs. – Reuters