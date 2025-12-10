O’Brien blocks DAA-Jacobs deal and how to invest your savings

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

A proposed near €1 million severance deal for airport operator DAA chief executive Kenny Jacobs is off the table after Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien blocked the money, raising yet more questions about the months-long standoff at the top of the State airports group. Arthur Beesley has the story.

Elon Musk and social media giant X have been granted permission by the High Court to challenge an investigation by Irish media regulator Coimisiún na Meán into whether X, formerly Twitter, contravened the EU’s Digital Services Act. Paul Neilan was in court.

Ireland is a nation of savers, but very few of us seem to want to invest our money in the hope of higher returns in the future. In Money Matters, Joanne Hunt outlines some of the options that can make the markets less intimidating.

After a number of so-called neobanks apparently declined invitations to appear before an Oireachtas committee this week, John McManus looks at the deeper issues at play and why the likes of Revolut make the ability to invest in crypto a key part of their app.

Lawyers, landlords and business people paid more than €10 million to the Revenue in the three months to September 30th for failing to pay tax, new figures show. As Barry O’Halloran reports, the agency published its latest defaulters’ list on Tuesday, naming 30 people and businesses who paid more than €50,000 in tax, penalties and interest over the third quarter of the year.

Barry also reports that pilots at freight airline ASL Holdings will strike next week in a dispute over trade union recognition and pay. Swords, Co Dublin-based ASL delivers parcels for Amazon, DHL and FedEx, among others.

About 60 staff at Meta contractor Covalen will take industrial action on Wednesday in a dispute over grading, pay and union recognition. As Emmet Malone reports, the workers involved say they are classed as community operations analysts when they in fact work as paralegals. Their work, they say, includes dealing with court orders, supporting the company’s legal team and conducting investigations.

Pretax profits at the main Irish-based unit of enterprise software firm Salesforce last year increased more than 14-fold to $783.58 million (€673.5 million). Gordon Deegan has the story.

If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances, try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.