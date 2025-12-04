Developer’s challenge to approval for Dart line extension to Drogheda close to resolution

A developer's challenge to approval for plans to extend the Dart line to Drogheda is close to resolution, the High Court has heard. Photograph: Getty Images

A company controlled by developer Sean Reilly is set to resolve its High Court action over a grant of planning permission for an extension to the Dart line, the court has heard.

Alcove Ireland Three Ltd, part of Mr Reilly’s McGarrell Reilly property development group, filed proceedings in October seeking to quash An Coimisiún Pleanála’s decision to grant permission for Dart+ Coastal North, Coras Iompar Éireann’s (CIÉ) plan to extend the train line from Malahide to Drogheda.

Alcove Ireland Three, with offices at Pembroke Row, Dublin 2, is the owner of about 14 hectares of land located close to Rush and Lusk station in north Co Dublin.

As part of the plans for Dart+ Coastal North, CIÉ proposes to acquire sections of these lands, some permanently and others temporarily. According to court documents, CIÉ – a proposed notice party to the action – says the land is required for the extension of the line..

In its judicial review proceedings, Alcove Ireland Three claims the commission’s decision to grant permission for Dart+ Coastal North is invalid for various reasons, including that it interferes with the company’s property rights.

In November, when Alcove Ireland Three was due to move an application seeking permission to pursue their case, lawyers for the company asked the court to adjourn the matter to allow for mediation.

On Thursday, barrister Damien Keaney, appearing for Alcove Ireland Three, told Ms Justice Emily Farrell that the matter had been resolved, but that it was not ready to be finalised yet.

Mr Keaney asked the judge to adjourn the case to next week, when the matter should be ready to be finalised.

Ms Justice Farrell put the case back to Monday.