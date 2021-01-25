The rich get richer, vaccine uptake and the family business adapts

Ireland’s nine billionaires saw their collective fortunes rise by €3.28 billion last year despite the deepest global recession in decades, Oxfam has highlighted in a report ahead of the World Economic Forum’s virtual Davos Agenda event. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details.

Sky has stepped up its investment in film and scripted television production as it seeks to lessen its reliance on key deals with rivals in the fiercely competitive home entertainment market. Laura Slattery reports.

Three-quarters of people in the Republic will take a Covid-19 vaccine, while 25 per cent are either unsure or actively against taking it, according to a survey by Ipsos MRBI for the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association, writes Eoin Burke-Kennedy.

Luna, an Irish start-up that has developed technology to encourage better behaviour by riders and operators of shared micromobility schemes, has teamed up with Zipp Mobility to roll-out smarter electric scooters. Charlie Taylor reports.

The Irish economy is set for a “rapid rebound” once the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, Goodbody Stockbrokers has predicted, writes Eoin Burke-Kennedy.

Pilita Clark finds that the family firm is more than capable of surviving the pandemic.

Chris Johns argues that if it takes years to vaccinate the whole world, as seems possible, border controls, at least, have to stay strict for years: tourism is a thing of the past.

In a double-handed opinion piece Sanda Ojiambo, executive director and chief executive of the UN Global Compact and Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment tell us that businesses which adopt ambitious goals on sustainability will reap a long-term dividend .

Join us to celebrate The Irish Times Innovation Awards 2020 from 1pm – 2pm on Wednesday 27th January 2021. These awards aim to recognise the incredible innovations of Irish businesses across the entire island of Ireland. The awards will be broadcast on irishtimes.com/business.

In this week’s Inside Business: sport special podcast Olympic Federation of Ireland CEO Sarah Keane and GAA director of communications Alan Milton join Ciarán Hancock and Michael O’Keeffe to talk about the challenges and opportunities for sport in Ireland in 2021.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to ourbusiness news alerts.