Tech Tools: the Canon Legria HF G26 reviewed

Most people don’t bother with a separate video camera these days but if you need something to record your cinematic masterpiece, check out Canon’s Legria HF G26. The camcorder is compact yet powerful, with full HD video, a 28.8mm wide angle lens and a 20x optical zoom. It comes with image stabilising technology, instant autofocus and the ability to capture great footage even in low light. The bad news is it’s not available until April, and it’s definitely one for more serious video fans – at €1,089.99 it’s not cheap.

canon.ie