Foldimate falls short on its promise to take the work out of folding laundry

How much do you hate folding laundry? Enough to invest in a machine solely to do it for you? That’s what Foldimate promises: perfectly folded laundry without the effort. Well, not quite.

There’s a little bit of effort involved on your part.You have to individually clip each item on to Foldimate’s racks so it can fold them for you.

Okay, so maybe a lot of effort is involved. Plus the machine itself is still bulky. Save your $980 (€790) and pay yourself every time you fold a load.

Foldimate.com