Kohler pushes luxury boundaries with high tech Numi toilet
Tech Tools: One for the uber-rich, this bathroom staple has built-in footwarmers, heated seat and much more
Speaking of paying too much for things, if you have a spare $6,500 hanging around, you could buy a souped-up toilet. Yes, you read that correctly. A high-tech toilet from Kohler, the Numi toilet has a heated seat, built-in bidet and light-up panels, plus the uniquitous wireless touchscreen remote control. How else can you control your built-in footwarmers and deodorising mist? And of course, there’s Bluetooth, so you can stream your music to the toilet while you use it. Just let that sink in for a few minutes.
kohler.com