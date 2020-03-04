Stop Alexa and Siri listening to you with this microphone jamming bracelet

Not a fan of smart speakers? This bracelet may be for you. The prototype device developed by two researchers at University of Chicago will jam the microphones of any smart speakers within range.

It does it through a series of 24 speakers that use ultrasonic signals – imperceptible to most human ears – it will make sure that Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant can’t hear anything else that is going on.

The bracelet has a ring of speakers that point in different directions, thus jamming speakers regardless of where they are located in relation to your current position. It will also jam microphones of all types – watches, smartphones – so you get a degree of privacy. The bracelet is still a prototype, but those of us who want fewer listening ears will be hoping it becomes a reliability.

http://sandlab.cs.uchicago.edu/jammer/