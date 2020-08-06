Sony Alpha 7S III: An ambitious camera that packs in the tech

Sony’s latest camera, the A7S III, has big ambitions. The company is aiming to make the camera the “ultimate creative tool” for people shooting stills and video, with the ability to record in 4K 120pi, more processing power and a new 12.1-megapixel full-frame Exmor R CMOS image sensor.

It has a side-opening LCD display that can be angled to make it more flexible when you are shooting, and a new autofocus system to help ensure your shots are perfectly focused. There’s a lot of technology packed into the camera, including a decent battery and no overheating issues, so you can keep recording at high resolution for more than an hour.

sony.com