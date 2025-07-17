Kieran Donaghy leaves Armagh role and closes book on successful chapter

Armagh selector Kieran Donaghy has stepped down from his role with the county after five years. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Kieran Donaghy’s decision to step down after five years as coach with the Armagh footballers closes the book on an interesting chapter in the football relations between Kerry and Ulster.

As a player he had been a central figure in that particular rivalry, his goal against – ironically – Armagh in 2006 marking his growing influence at full forward, having been converted from centrefield, in a season capped by All-Ireland success and on a personal level the Footballer of the Year award.

Defeat of the then perennial All-Ireland contenders, who had beaten them in the 2002 final, was a significant milestone for the county after further demoralising setbacks at the hands of Tyrone in 2003 and ’05.

Donaghy’s time with Armagh coincided with the county’s incremental rise from a reputation for under-achieving to the ultimate achievement last year. Again, there were allegiance issues. Armagh’s key victory was the extra-time defeat of his own county in the semi-final.

Kerry’s own coaching staff that day featured former Tyrone trainer and Down manager Paddy Tally, who later left to take up the reins with Derry in a short-lived appointment that ended last week.

In June, though the boot was on the other foot, as 15 minutes of Kerry radiance dethroned the champions, ultimately leading to Donaghy’s decision to draw a line under the 500-mile commute from Tralee.

He leaves with his own county in the All-Ireland final next week, facing Donegal – who as a player, he helped to defeat in a goal-scoring performance in the 2014 final.

Kieran Donaghy and Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney worked together for five years, having only initially planned for one. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Speculation is that Kerry manager Jack O’Connor will not seek another term when his current arrangement expires this year, leaving Donaghy with the prospect of some involvement in the next management.

After Armagh had won last year’s semi-final, their manager Kieran McGeeney was asked about his forwards coach’s conflict of loyalties.

“There’s no doubt Kieran Donaghy will go back to Kerry in his day and he’ll do a fantastic job there whenever he is asked. Hopefully he has learned a bit. We have definitely learned a lot from him. It was tough in one way but he’s a competitor. That’s what makes him so great. It’s in that Kerry blood.”

In a statement on Wednesday, Donaghy announced his departure.

“Five incredible years with Armagh GAA have come to an end, and I walk away full of pride, memories, and deep gratitude. Thank you to Kieran McGeeney, who took a chance on a rookie coach. You said one year, it became five, only you could pull that off.

“You said I could help and that you would help me in return. You were a man of your word every step of the way. To the backroom team, thank you for pushing me, teaching me, and raising the bar. I learned so much just being around ye.

“To the players, what a group. Tough, resilient, and relentless. Watching you chase your dream and finally reach the top in ‘24 was a privilege. Especially to the older lads, you never stopped believing and you earned every bit of it.

“Thanks to the Armagh County Board for all their support.

Kieran Donaghy of Kerry celebrates a goal against Armagh in the 2006 All-Ireland quarter-final. Photograph: Andrew Paton/Inpho

“A huge thanks to the Fegan family and all in Basil Sheils. Mark, Bernice, and all the crew, thanks for giving us a home away from home. The farmhouse will always be a special place to the Donaghys.

“To Hilary, thank you for standing by me through it all as always. Your support made it all possible. Lola Rose, Indie, Ruby May, you were part of every step and loved every journey made to Armagh.

“To my Mom, thank you for always stepping in and holding the fort when needed. And to the people of Armagh, thanks for the warmth, the welcome, and the unwavering support.

“As my Nan always said: ‘No ifs. No buts. Only total faith.”

Paying tribute to the departing Donaghy, Armagh GAA said in a statement: “His belief in this group never wavered, and his presence helped shape the identity, resilience and ambition of our team. His energy on the training field, in the dressing room, and on game days was inspiring.

“Being part of the team that delivered our second All-Ireland title is a legacy that will live long in our hearts, and his influence will be felt for many years to come.

“On behalf of the players, management and backroom team, county board and fans – thank you, Kieran, for everything. From your Armagh Family.”