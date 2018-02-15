Paste: the PowerPoint killer for iPad workers

I’m already a fan of FiftyThree’s beautiful (and recently redesigned) iOS Paper app, a virtual sketchbook that makes your drawings and scribbles look pretty. It works best with the accompanying Pencil stylus, which is worth the €40-plus if you work with graphics.

FiftyThree has built upon Paper’s success to release Paste, a collaborative work tool for creating slides instantly by dragging and dropping in images from Paste or any images, videos, web pages, docs or PDFs. Everything is formatted to look well, with an automatic layout and colour detection for the perfect colour scheme.

Paste, like Paper, looks and works best on the iPad Pro as opposed to a Mini. A recent update includes a collaboration with photography resource Unsplash, giving you the option to pull in a wide selection of relevant images for your presentation. Death to PowerPoint?

