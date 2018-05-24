OnePlus 6: middleweight smartphone looks very promising

Are you ready for another Android smartphone? Well, you’re getting one anyway. The OnePlus 6 is the latest device from the Chinese firm that began shaking up the smartphone market a few years ago with higher-spec phones and mid-range prices.

Now we’re on to the 6, which comes with an all-glass body, a 6.28-inch full optic Amoled display, and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chip.

OnePlus says the 6 is its most sophisticated handset to date, promising to use intelligent software that works seamlessly with the Snapdragon chip to keep the phone as fast as the day you bought it.

We’ll wait and see how that claim stands up but the rest of the phone looks impressive – 8GB RAM, dual camera and up to 256GB of storage. Prices start from €519.