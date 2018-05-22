Genesys expands voice options for Irish businesses

Customer service technology firm Genesys has launched a new internet-based phone service in its effort to expands its presence in the Republic.

The firm acquired Galway-based Altocloud for an undisclosed sum in February.

The company claims the new product offers Irish businesses an internet-based “voice solution” that can control telephone, broadband, and IT all in one place.

Genesys provides an application called PureCloud, which is designed to ensure teams are equipped with all the information available about a customer’s history and preferences.

The application does this by allowing businesses to keep a record of conversations and interactions with customers in the past, no matter who the customer is speaking to in the company. Every employee has access to the customer’s information history.

Simplicity

Genesys announced on Tuesday that PureCloud Voice is now available to customers in the Republic. This offers companies all the advantages of a telephone service with the simplicity of a single contract for all of their contact centre needs.

In other words, Genesys can be used as the telephony carrier and the contact centre provider.

Rather than juggling multiple contracts for telephone, broadband, or IT, businesses will have the option to deploy a 100 per cent internet-based “voice solution”, with just an internet connection.