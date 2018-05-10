Raise your game with the Playertek Soccer Tracker

Tech Tools: Wearable system gives feedback on performance in matches and training
The Playertek Soccer Tracker is compatible with iPhones and Androids

The Playertek Soccer Tracker is compatible with iPhones and Androids

 

If your football skills aren’t quite up to scratch, Playertek might be able to help. The wearable system is designed to measure your movement, and when paired with the accompanying smartphone app, gives you feedback on your performance, whether it’s on the pitch in a competitive game or in a training session.

You can see if your performance falters at a particular point, and get tips on how to improve that. It also measures sprint distance and speed, monitors your position and is compatible with iPhone and Android smartphones – but not Huawei handsets.

Playertek Soccer Tracker, €169, playertek.com

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.