Nest Hello lets you know who’s ringing your doorbell
Tech Tools: All you have to do is access the camera through a smartphone app
Anybody home? You’ll never have to answer that door again if you don’t want to
Do you get a creeping feeling of dread when the doorbell rings? Nest Hello (€279), the video doorbell from the people that brought you a thermostat that learns how to control your home heating and a smoke alarm that nicely tells you that something in your house could potentially be on fire, is now available in Ireland. This one needs a wired doorbell installation – no battery options here – and you can access the camera through the app on your smartphone. The best thing about it? You don’t even have to talk to people because there is a list of canned responses that you can choose from.
