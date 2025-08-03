Safaris in South Africa: A party of zebras, munching rhinos, dirt roads, spectacular scenery and more

I am close enough to the lioness, lying in the shade beside her mate and cub, to observe how heavily she is breathing. Our guide explains that she has eaten so much that her stomach is pressing on her lungs. My spirit animal.

I am on the first of three two-hour safaris traversing by Jeep Nambiti Private Game Reserve’s 23,000 acres in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, genuinely entranced by the beauty of my surroundings.

As a safari neophyte, I had no idea there was a hierarchy of wild animals to tick off your list on safari, in particular the Big Five of lion, elephant, rhinoceros, leopard and buffalo, so named as they were once the prime targets for trophy hunters. It means I wasn’t bothered that I never saw a leopard, happy to swap for the cheetah and her cub who casually stroll past us early one morning.

There is a treasure hunt feeling to proceedings as we travel, and the prizes keep coming. A party of zebras, their tails like rear windscreen wipers swishing flies away; hippos cooling off in a lake; rhinos – dehorned to deter poachers, a regrettable but effective conservation policy – munching nonchalantly, their ears like funnels, one pointing forward, the other back; buffalo caked in mud, known as “Dagha Boys” after the mud Zulus built their huts with.

Most memorably, we spend minutes watching a variety show of ostriches, rhinos, zebras, warthogs, wildebeest, eland and impala, grazing side by side, like a hopeful symbol of this rainbow nation. Our proximity feels like an absolute privilege.

One of our party was convinced that they had seen an ellie (safari speak for an elephant) through their binoculars, but in the foreground was a spectacular waterfall and I was perfectly happy to drink that in, along with my gin and tonic – it was sundown, after all, and our driver has allowed a quick stop for a picnic, placing drinks and nibbles on the raised grille of the truck, complete with a batik tablecloth.

At night our guide drove with one hand on the steering wheel, the other sweeping a searchlight back and forth, illuminating a snake coiled in the middle of the road and a group of ostriches huddled as if plotting mischief.

Day two began before dawn to catch the animals on the move at night. Dawn itself is spectacular, the sun rising blood-orange over distant hills, the mist not yet burned off. Sunlight catches an eerie sea of cobwebs decorating bushes like a harbour full of sails. Driving over dirt roads is known as an African massage.

Cheetah and cub in Nambiti game reserve. Photograph: Martin Doyle

Hippos chilling in Nambiti game reserve. Photograph: Martin Doyle

Sundowner in Nambiti game reserve. Photograph: Martin Doyle

As if nature has not provided enough bounty, the all-inclusive Cheetah Ridge resort is like a high-end hotel, with luxurious chalets (an outdoor shower is somehow more glamorous than an outdoor toilet would be), swimming pool and tennis court, restaurant-quality three-course lunches and dinners (a 1kg T-bone steak shared between two was a highlight), a cocktail bar and extensive wine list. We dine with the man in charge of the reserve and I am struck again by the palpable love South Africans have for their land and their faith in its future.

There is no direct flight between Dublin and South Africa, yet arriving in Johannesburg I am greeted by signs welcoming fans arriving to watch Leinster play the Bulls in Pretoria and the Sharks in Durban. Schoolboys in zebra-striped blazers and caps, combined with tan shorts, long socks and desert boots, are like a cross between Just William and Crocodile Dundee. I am already in safari mode.

Durban is distinctive for its large Indian population. Apartheid is long gone but there is still social segregation, with districts dominated by Hindus, Muslims and black Africans. The white population has decamped to the suburbs and satellite cities such as Umhlanga, where we are staying.

“I’ll buy you dinner if you see a white face,” says David, our Zulu guide, en route to the market in downtown Durban, where we stock up on cheap spices and vanilla pods. I am tempted by some bright knitted tops (could loud be my new look?) but beigely settle for a woven bowl.

Dinner in the Oyster Box Hotel is an Indian buffet, enhanced by the view of the Indian Ocean and the swimming pool, its folded red and white parasols like miniatures of the lighthouse beyond. Eating out in South Africa, with its rich veld and vines, is a lot better value than at home.

Durban’s city hall and main post office are reminders of its imperial past, watched over by a flattering statue of Victoria, Queen and Empress, while a local reclines below. A striking war memorial, topped, unusually, with blue angels and a golden sun, is guarded to keep vagrants out. Such respect for a minority tradition feels significant.

Two books by Irish historian Thomas Pakenham, The Boer War and The Scramble for Africa, are on sale at the used bookstall in the beautiful Durban Botanic Gardens, where a host of monkeys leap from branch to branch then scamper off.

Basotho village in the Free State

Horse riding in the Golden Gate highlands

A dolphin cruise may not have delivered a single sighting, but the city skyline viewed from the ocean made the trip worthwhile. I had my doubts about surfing, but once assured I would not be out of my depth (at least in terms of sea level), I took to it like a duck to a pancake. My grizzled instructor, establishing I was left-handed, told me I was goofy. You ain’t seen nothing yet, I thought. He showed us on the sand how to climb on the surfboard and leap to our feet. Or lumber, in my case. Once on water, I stuck to the horizontal and had a swell time, riding the waves to shore. My instructor didn’t understand that after negotiating a half-dozen waves to get far enough out to surf back, I needed a breather. “Get on the board, bruh” is my new mantra.

We visit the Nelson Mandela Capture Site museum, near Howick, where the future president was arrested in 1962, leading to 27 years in prison. Marco Cianfanelli’s sculpture of Mandela, made of steel rods, is magnificent. The black majority’s struggle for equality and democracy is laid out in a fascinating series of exhibits and information panels. An Irish Times front page, among many others, marks Mandela’s release.

Passing spectacular scenery and hawkers selling whips, we cross into the Free State, formerly the Orange Free State (insert Irish joke here), and visit the Basotho Cultural Experience, which is fun. A fiddler plays on the roof as we approach; the chief in his leopard-skin cloak and straw crown greets us before we visit the medicine man and sample some local delicacies. In a hut, I sit on a raised step – which turns out to be a table, but my host is too polite to say.

Our new base is Clarens, picture-postcard pretty with shops, restaurants and a microbrewery around a green. We go horse riding in the spectacular Golden Gate highlands, like something out of a western. The pace is gentle and relaxing, apart from a short stretch on a narrow ridge. My steed is mercifully more sure-footed than me. We hike to the Cathedral Cave, where the bravest of our party dives into a small pool, fully clothed. The locals call our mature guide Papa, which is sweet. Less so when our waiter calls me it. No tip for him. Later, we go zip lining, although I opt for archery – a lot more strenuous than darts.

Would I go back? Absolutely. I still have to visit Cape Town, the Garden Route, the vineyards, the Drakensbergs and a township shebeen (Ireland’s gift to the world).

Martin Doyle was a guest of the South African Tourist Board