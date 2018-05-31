Xbox Adaptive Controller: for games fans with different mobility needs

Microsoft has developed an adaptive control for the Xbox One and Windows games, giving games fans with different mobility needs a programmable controller for gaming. It has large programmable buttons, and it connects to external switches, buttons, mounts and joysticks – whatever your prefered set-up is. Three profiles can be set up on each controller, so you don’t have to reset it for each game, and these profiles can be switched between quickly and easily. The Xbox Adaptive Controller will go on sale later this year. It has a $99 price tag in the United States; that suggests a euro price of about €100.