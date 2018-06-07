Tech Tools: a portable burglar alarm for peace of mind

From bluetooth tags to location services on smartphones, we are a little hung up on keeping track of our things. You don’t always want to wait until an item is missing before you notice it’s gone. Stilla Motion gives you a small, discreet way to find out if you things are being moved without your permission. The device is a portable burglar alarm, connected to an app on your mobile phone. Once it is activated, if someone – or something – moves your bag, purse, suitcase or whatever item you’ve tagged, the alarm activates. Sounds simple? It is. Sometime we like simple.