In pictures: Oasis give fans a joyous evening to remember in Dublin

Highly anticipated gig saw tens of thousands of fans descend on the capital to see brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher reunited on stage

Oasis at Croke Park: Liam and Noel Gallagher lead a rousing evening of anthems on the first of two nights at the stadium. Photograph: Dan Dennison
Sun Aug 17 2025 - 09:10

Oasis led a joyous, rousing evening of anthems on the first of two nights at Dublin’s Croke Park as part of their Live ’25 reunion tour.

Tens of thousands of fans descended on the capital to see the ’90s Britpop superstars’ first gig in Ireland since 2009.

Liam and Noel Gallagher knocked it out of Croke Park on a barnstorming, air-punching, controversy-proof night that transcends nostalgia and delivers a whopping dose of catharsis,” writes Laura Slattery in her review of the gig.

Oasis did not have to do very much to unlock the fervent support of their tribe.

Liam Gallagher of Oasis at Croke Park. Photograph: Dan Dennison
Fans of Oasis during the band's first gig at Croke Park. Photograph: Dan Dennison
Liam Gallagher of Oasis at Croke Park. Photograph: Dan Dennison
Liam Gallagher of Oasis at Croke Park. Photograph: Dan Dennison
Liam and Noel Gallagher of Oasis at Croke Park. Photograph: Harriet TK Bols/Big Brother Recordings
Liam Gallagher of Oasis at Croke Park. Photograph: Harriet TK Bols/Big Brother Recordings
Noel Gallagher of Oasis at Croke Park. Photograph: Harriet TK Bols/Big Brother Recordings
Oasis on stage at Croke Park on Saturday. Photograph: Big Brother Recordings
Fans of Oasis during the band's first gig at Croke Park. Photograph: Dan Dennison
Fans of Oasis during the band's first gig at Croke Park. Photograph: Dan Dennison
Liam Gallagher of Oasis at Croke Park. Photograph: Dan Dennison
