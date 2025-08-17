In pictures: Oasis give fans a joyous evening to remember in Dublin

Oasis led a joyous, rousing evening of anthems on the first of two nights at Dublin’s Croke Park as part of their Live ’25 reunion tour.

Tens of thousands of fans descended on the capital to see the ’90s Britpop superstars’ first gig in Ireland since 2009.

“Liam and Noel Gallagher knocked it out of Croke Park on a barnstorming, air-punching, controversy-proof night that transcends nostalgia and delivers a whopping dose of catharsis,” writes Laura Slattery in her review of the gig.

Oasis did not have to do very much to unlock the fervent support of their tribe.

Oasis at Croke Park: Liam and Noel Gallagher lead a rousing evening of anthems on the first of two nights at the stadium. Photograph: Dan Dennison

Liam Gallagher of Oasis at Croke Park. Photograph: Dan Dennison

Fans of Oasis during the band's first gig at Croke Park. Photograph: Dan Dennison

Oasis at Croke Park: Liam and Noel Gallagher lead a rousing evening of anthems on the first of two nights at the stadium. Photograph: Dan Dennison

Liam Gallagher of Oasis at Croke Park. Photograph: Dan Dennison

Liam Gallagher of Oasis at Croke Park. Photograph: Dan Dennison

Liam and Noel Gallagher of Oasis at Croke Park. Photograph: Harriet TK Bols/Big Brother Recordings

Liam Gallagher of Oasis at Croke Park. Photograph: Harriet TK Bols/Big Brother Recordings

Noel Gallagher of Oasis at Croke Park. Photograph: Harriet TK Bols/Big Brother Recordings

Oasis on stage at Croke Park on Saturday. Photograph: Big Brother Recordings

Fans of Oasis during the band's first gig at Croke Park. Photograph: Dan Dennison

Fans of Oasis during the band's first gig at Croke Park. Photograph: Dan Dennison