Meath firm EMR to expand workforce as it invests €500,000

Meath-based EMR said would increase its workforce to 50 as it announced a €500,000 investment in the firm.

The company, which designs and building telemetry networks and management systems for energy suppliers and water companies, said the additional jobs would represent a doubling of the workforce since 2016. EMR has recently moved premises at Dunboyne Business Park to make room for its growing numbers; its former premises is being kept on as as its primary engineering and logistics centre.

The new positions include apprentice electricians, mechatronic, electrical, automation engineers and project management roles.

The company said revenue for 2018 was set to increase by 18 per cent, driven by the successful entry to the UK market, with EMR winning several significant contracts in the utility and wind energy sectors there.

“This investment represents the culmination of targeted execution and tremendous teamwork. Early on, we recognised the rapidly changing nature of the utility industry at home and abroad, and set about developing the skills and expertise required to assist these organisations with the digital transformation of their networks,” said Mark Quinn, managing director with EMR. “We’re now viewed as a trusted partner for many global organisations and we’re ambitious about the potential for further expansion into the UK market.”

Founded in the early 1980s, EMR has a client list that includes Irish Water, Northern Ireland Water, SSE, PowerHouse Generation, Affinity Water, Welsh Water and Greencoat UK Wind.