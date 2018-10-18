Eir to create 750 jobs at regional hubs in Sligo, Cork and Limerick

Eir said it will create 750 jobs at regional hubs in Sligo, Cork and Limerick as it brings customer services operations back in-house.

The announcement comes only weeks after the firm said it was ending its contract with HCL Technologies, the Indian company that operates its call centres from facilities in Dublin, Cork and Limerick. That decision left around 650 staff facing the choice of moving out of Dublin to new facilities or accepting redundancy.

Almost half of the new roles, which are mainly in customer services, will be located at a new state of the art facility in Sligo town.

Eir chief executive Carolan Lennon said the company was committed to investing in its operations. “ We have been very impressed with the quality of the applications we have already received so far and I look forward to welcoming hundreds of new members to the eir team in the coming months,” she said.

The news of the Sligo jobs was welcomed by Minister of State at the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Sean Canney. “Today’s announcement is in recognition of the immense talent that exists in every part of Ireland, ” he said. “Projects located in the regions also tie in with the Programme for Government commitment to the Atlantic Economic Corridor to act as a counterbalance to overdevelopment in urban regions.”