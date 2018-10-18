DuckDuckGo use surges by 50 per cent

Privacy-focused search engine DuckDuckGo has hit a record of 30 million individual search requests per day, according to Searchenginejournal. com. In comparison to 2017, this is a 50 per cent increase in traffic for the website that allows you to search privately with guaranteed no tracking.

DuckDuckGo, which has an iOS and Android app as well as coming in the form of a browser extension for Chrome, may be experiencing unprecedented numbers because of the recent revelation that Google failed to disclose a March security breach on its ill-fated Google+ social networking platform, claims the website.

Dense jargon

DuckDuckGo also partners with an information service known as ToS;DR (Terms of Service; Didn’t Read) to provide easy-to-understand scores and labels of a website’s terms of service and privacy policies where available. This means that instead of simply clicking through and agreeing on a privacy policy that is realistically too long and densely packed with jargon to read and acknowledge, ToS;DR’s legal analysis will help decode the text for you.

