FD signs deal with South Korean firm to use technology for ‘smart factories’

Technology firm First Derivatives has signed a deal with South Korea’s Bistel that will see the Newry-based firm’s Kx technology used in Bistel’s products.

The company said it the first “Kx Inside” products would begin to hit the market in the first half of 2019.

Bistel supplies adaptive intelligence applications that combine human knowledge and advanced engineered to help factories detect, analyse, predict, and prescribe solutions to manufacturing. Kx will store and analyse huge volumes of data generated from sensors within these applications.

FD chief executive Brian Conlon said it was another important contract for the company’s technology in the industrial internet of things market.

“Kx provides higher performance, greater scalability and lower total cost of ownership than competing solutions and we are engaged in multiple conversations across manufacturing, and other industries, with potential customers attracted by these benefits,” he said.

This deal is expected to spark direct discussions with other manufacturers over the technology.

Chief executive of Bistel WK Choiv welcomed the deal.“[FD’S] highly innovative Kx technology will integrate seamlessly with our solutions to help factories to make quicker, better and more informed decisions on the factory floor, which in turn will lead to increased engineering effectiveness, improvements in quality and greatly reduced costs.”