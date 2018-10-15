Intel Ireland to run new artificial intelligence incubator programme

Chipmaker Intel has announced plans to establish the Republic’s first artificial intelligence for computer vision incubator programme.

The technology giant, which employs 4,900 people locally, is to run the programme at Talent Garden Dublin, the co-working campus based at Dublin City University’s innovation campus, DCU Alpha.

The move coincides with a trend by Intel in recent years to shift focus away from personal computing, with which it is synonymous, towards newer technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Intel Ireland said in a statement that it is “looking to identify and enable an indigenous cohort of innovators, who will take part in what will be a structured programme of technical guidance and support”.

News of the company’s AI-focused programme was announced as Talent Garden Dublin officially opened its doors. The new Dublin campus provides flexible work space for freelancers, tech start-ups and corporate innovation labs, with capacity of about 400.

According to founder and chief executive, David Dattoli, the campus already has 150 members on site. The company is looking to achieve 60 per cent occupancy rate by the end of 2018.

Talent Garden, which was founded six years ago in Milan, is home to more than 3,500 tech professionals across 23 campuses in eight European cities. It is also opening shortly in San Francisco and in Tel Aviv.

Collaboration

Mr Dattoli told The Irish Times that, in addition to the new Intel incubator, the campus is also to host a new “VC in Residence” programme and an on-site innovation school focused on areas such as coding, blockchain and artificial and virtual reality.

“Talent Garden Dublin isn’t just a co-working space. It is a place that can house local companies that can access all the training they need to develop their skills,” said Mr Dattoli.

“We don’t just accept every company or individual that applies to Talent Garden. It is like a club in that members select who can join, with the selection criteria based largely on those that can bring the most value in terms of collaboration,” he added.