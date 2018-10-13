Broadband restored to Eir customers after outage

Broadband services have been fully restored to Eir customers across the country after a widespread outage on Saturday evening.

A statement from the company said:

“Service has been restored to those Eir customers that were impacted by the internet access outage. We apologise again to our customers for the inconvenience this has caused.

Some @eir customers may be facing issues connecting to the network this evening. We apologise for this inconvenience. Our engineers are working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. — eir (@eir) October 13, 2018

“The outage was caused by a problem with an Eir DNS server that arose at approximately 14.30 on Saturday afternoon. Full service was restored around twelve hours later.”

The company’s customer service Twitter account (@eircare) was bombarded with complaints on Saturday.

Eir acknowledged the problem saying it was “fully aware of the current internet issue (DNS outage) and our higher officials are investigating on this matter. However, there is no timeframe for restoration”.

Downdetector.ie said reports of difficulty connecting the Eir network were mostly originating from Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick, Naas, Drogheda, Waterford, Wexford, Navan, and Kilkenny.