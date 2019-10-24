HPE Ireland appoints Maeve Culloty as managing director

HPE Ireland has appointed a new managing director, with Maeve Culloty stepping into the role.

Ms Culloty begain working with HPE Financial Services in 2007, and is currently director of EMEA business development and marketing. Prior to that, she worked in senior audit and compliance roles in firms such as KPMG and State Street.

She will take up the newly created managing director for HPE Ireland role from November 1st, leading a team of more than 600 staff in sites across Leixlip, Galway, Cork and Belfast.

A qualified chartered accountant and business studies graduate, Ms Culloty was this year was listed on the CRN Annual Women of the Channel list, which celebrates influential women leaders for the accomplishments and impact they have had on the IT channel.

“I’m delighted to take the helm of a company that has such an important history in Ireland. I’m joining a successful team at a time of significant growth and look forward to showcasing the skills and talent that exist here and growing the footprint that supports our public and private sector customers,” she said. “Channel partnership is in my DNA so this will be a specific area of focus for me. In my new role, I will seek to bring consistency as we position the breadth of HPE’s technology and solutions portfolio to help our channel partners and customers achieve outcomes that differentiate them in the marketplace.”

Ms Culloty will report to Marc Waters, formerly managing director for UK & Ireland, in his new role overseeing the UK, Ireland, Middle East and Africa.

“Maeve is an exceptional leader who brings experience, energy and determination to the role,” said Mr Waters. “She has set-out a compelling vision for the future of our Irish business centred on people, growth and our profile in the market. I am very confident in what we can achieve under her leadership.”

This is the first time the organisation will have an executive focused solely on Ireland since Martin Murphy left the role in 2016, almost a year after the company was formed following the split from HP Inc.