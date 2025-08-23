League of Ireland talking points: a goal at last for St Pat’s and Drogheda

St Pat’s and Drogheda finally produce a goal

For most of Friday night, one wondered just how many times Drogheda United and St Pat’s could face each other without scoring a goal.

Almost four turned out to be the answer. After six cumulative hours of football, it was Stephen Kenny’s side that snatched a 1-0 aggregate win from this season’s lowest scoring head-to-head, much to the vexation of Kevin Doherty, who was furious about the manner in which the winning goal arrived.

With moments remaining and the ball in his hands, the usually reliable Luke Dennison decided to bowl out an ambitious pass in the hope of springing a Drogheda counterattack. A quick turnover led to a Pat’s corner which somehow, through the blood and guts of a packed and exhausted penalty area, found its way on to the swivelling forehead of Luke Turner.

Though Dennison could have dealt better with Turner’s header, it was the initial pass out that will stick with his manager. To compound things, in his apoplexy, Doherty was mistakenly booked for shouting at his goalkeeper; officials thought he had aimed his ire at them.

The result makes it four league wins in a row for St Pat’s, springing them right into the battle for European places. Kenny will be aiming to replicate the strong form his side showed at the business end of last season, though he will know they are capable of playing better football than they have shown.

European battle brewing

As Shelbourne and Shamrock Rovers secured outstanding victories in Europe this week, St Pat’s were among the sides looking to set themselves up for opportunities on the Continent next season.

It would be a shock if Rovers don’t go on to win the League of Ireland premier division, and with it a place in the Uefa Champions League qualifying stage, but there is a fascinating battle developing between Shels, Bohemians, Derry City, Drogheda United and St Pat’s for the two remaining Uefa Conference places.

A Uefa Europa League spot is also possibly available to the winners of the FAI Cup and to the team that finishes in second place.

Douglas James-Taylor fitting into classy Bohemians frontline

With a string of intelligent footballers facilitating him, there was reason to suspect Douglas James-Taylor would look like the missing piece of Bohemians’ attack when he signed for the club at the start of July.

In a smooth performance all over the pitch, the Gypsies cemented themselves as strong contenders for a European spot against a Cork side who now sit 10 points off ninth place. Dawson Devoy, Ross Tierney and Dayle Rooney all looked sharp and in sync.

Then there was James-Taylor, who showed the range of his ability across his two goals. The first, slipped through generously by Tierney, is a goal you expect your striker to convert. Still, it was the sort of ruthless finish that means James-Taylor is more likely to receive that pass again.

His second was outstanding. Bullying Rory Feeley to work half a yard in the box, the former Drogheda man bent his effort high into the top right corner, looping into a space that no goalkeeper can reach. For what it’s worth, Conor Brann had an impressive game between Cork’s posts.

Devoy, who is a major contender for the League of Ireland’s player of the season, rounded things off late on with a weaving run and calm finish. It was a goal his performance deserved.

Derry City dig deep to pile misery on Galway

For the first time in a while, Eamonn Deacy Park welcomed back driving rain and President Michael D Higgins on Friday night.

Unfortunately for Galway United, despite a decent performance overall, they are in real danger of landing themselves in a relegation playoff. Derry have had their own issues in recent weeks, and they struggled to match Galway’s physicality in the opening stages.

After a quarter of an hour, the hosts got their reward. A skidding Bobby Burns cross nestled at the feet of Jimmy Keohane, whose neat touch opened up a shooting angle. Keohane didn’t need much encouragement, bending the ball sweetly on the turn and finding the top right corner. In a difficult spell, the 34-year-old has been a shining light of consistency for Galway.

As the half wore on though, Derry found a footing. This was not a game for pretty football, but the Candystripes sought joy on Galway’s terms, piling their own pressure on the home side’s box and eventually catching a break. Sadou Diallo floated a long ball forward towards Brandon Fleming, whose header across goal was tucked in instinctively by striker Dipo Akinyemi.

Momentum swung back and forth in the second period, until a late red card gave Galway the impetus. Keohane came close to a spectacular second, curling an effort from distance that was tipped over well by Brian Maher. With the game now stretched, Derry spotted an opportunity.

A couple of neat passes through the midfield left Akinyemi standing up Rob Slevin. Feinting inside, the Englishman kept his composure and slid the ball across for substitute Adam O’Reilly to tap home. A massive win for Derry that keeps them in third place, while Galway hover ominously above ninth. Just one point separates them from a rejuvenated Sligo Rovers.

Sligo Rovers drag Waterford back into fight

Having looked in disarray for much of the first half of the season, Sligo Rovers have picked up 17 points from the last 30 available to them.

It is a turnaround that has dragged them back to within a point of Connacht rivals Galway United, and five off their Friday night opponents. Waterford took the lead towards the end of the first half at the RSC, with Conan Noonan finishing brilliantly on the half-volley having been clipped through the middle of the Rovers defence by Sam Glenfield.

That opening 45 had been relatively even, but the visitors ramped up the pressure in the second period. With 20 minutes to go, it told. A hopeful strike from Will Fitzgerald deflected off Padraig Among, falling kindly for Jad Hakiki who prodded the ball into the corner.

If either side were going to win it, Sligo always looked more likely. In the end, it was their star man that sealed the three points. Owen Elding picked the ball up deep in his own half, laying it off to Ciaron Harkin and driving on centrally. No one in a Waterford shirt tracked the 19-year-old, and Harkin just had to time his through ball right.

Though Stephen McMullan got fingertips to the strike, it wasn’t enough to deny Elding his 10th league goal of the season. The Bit O’Red are the in-form side in the battle for safety.