Filter out screen blue light with special glasses

Ambr Eyewear

(from€51)

Blue light from screens can interfere with your body’s sleep rhythms, hence the advice to limit screen use before bed. Tablets and smartphones have filters to counteract this effect, but what about other screens? For that, you could spend €50-plus on a set of glasses that claims to filter out blue light. Ambr’s frames are unisex and (the company claims) made to suit most head shapes. They claim to block 55 per cent of blue light, helping protect you from eye strain. It won’t do the complete job – screen breaks are essential – but it’s a start.

ambreyewear.com