Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S: Chinese phone maker notches up a hit

Tech Tools: Xiaomi’s flagship smartphone comes without a notch – or a big price tag
The Mi Mix 2S is being sold exclusively by Three Ireland

The Mi Mix 2S is being sold exclusively by Three Ireland

 

€460

Ever heard of Xiaomi? The Chinese phone maker has been making inroads in the Android market for the past couple of years, and now Ireland is next on its agenda. The Mi Mix 2S is being sold exclusively by Three Ireland and it comes with everything you’d expect to see on a flagship phone: fingerprint reader, AI-powered dual camera, wireless charging and speedy performance. It looks good too, and skips out the controversial notch that is creeping into so many phones. What you wouldn’t expect? It’s on prepay for under €460.

three.ie

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.