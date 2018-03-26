Digiweb appoints former Microsoft head Paul Rellis as CEO

Irish telecoms firm Digiweb has appointed former Microsoft Ireland managing director Paul Rellis as its new chief executive.

Mr Rellis, who stepped down from his role at the Irish arm of tech giant in 2012 to move to a European role with the firm, will oversee the next phase of growth at the tech firm as it develops a new strategy.

“There are significant opportunities for us to build on our track record of quality and customer service for both commercial businesses and residential customers under the Viatel and Digiweb brands,” Mr Rellis said. “We see significant growth opportunities both in Ireland and internationally and I am excited to work with the team to further build this great independent Irish company.

“We are particularly well positioned and equipped to support our customers as they seek to embrace the opportunities that digital transformation presents.”

Mr Rellis is also former president of Ibec and the American Chamber of Commerce.

Digiweb now employs 120 people at its offices in Dundalk and Dublin, and offers converged telecoms services to enterprise and wholesale clients under the Viatel brand, with residential customers covered by Digiweb.

The move will see founder Colm Piercy become chairman, after more than two decades of leading the company. He will take over from outgoing chairman Brian Kelly of Quay Ventures.

“Paul’s track record of business leadership and his insights, expertise and networks both here and across Europe mean he is the right person to lead Digiweb Group through its next phase of growth,” Mr Piercy said.

Mr Piercy is also expanding his Chirisa Investments technology and real estate investment firm.