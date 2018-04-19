Rolling a keyboard and Bluetooth speaker into one

GoType Rollable Keyboard and Bluetooth speaker

If you travel a lot, you’ll appreciate the compact nature of the Gotype Rollable Keyboard and Bluetooth Speaker 2 in 1. The universal device is lightweight, compact and durable, working with any mobile device, from your iPhone or Android phone to your iPad or Kindle Fire. As the name suggests, it is a portable keyboard and speaker in one; the keyboard rolls out of the speaker, which also works as a stand to support tablets up to 10 inches. You get about six hours of music and three days of keyboard use from a single charge. It ships to Ireland for an extra $10.

www.indiegogo.com/products/gotype-wireless-rollable-keyboard-with-bt-speaker