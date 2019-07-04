Beasts of Balance: a game that makes screen time family time

We are all conscious of giving children too much time with tablets, but what if it’s a fun game the whole family can play? Beasts of Balance may use an app to bring it all to life but most of the hard work is done outside the digital arena, stacking animals jenga-style until they eventually tip over. The aim of the game is to keep the tower rising and your beasts alive. There’s a co-op mode where you work together and a battle mode where you try to take your opponents down. The ultimate aim of the game though is to make screen time family time – goal achieved.

