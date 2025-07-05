Father accused of planned kidnap of six-month-old daughter

Belfast court hears how man allegedly used 'multiple perpetrators and multiple vehicles' in plan to kidnap his six-month-old daughter

A man has been accused of “using multiple perpetrators and multiple vehicles” to execute a plan to kidnap his six-month-old daughter.

At the Belfast Magistrates Court on Saturday, the 42-year-old, who cannot be identified to protect his daughter, was charged with seven offences including kidnap, domestic abuse, two of common assault, dangerous driving, driving without insurance and driving while banned.

Standing alongside him, his 28-year-old niece faced a single charge of kidnap, arising from the incident on July 3rd this year.

District Judge Amanda Henderson heard that having been subjected to repeated bouts of physical and psychological abuse during a two-and-a-half year relationship with the 42-year-old man, the alleged victim had taken their daughter and gone to her sister’s home.

The alleged abuse, the court heard, included the victim being mocked and criticised, physically assaulted in front of her daughter and, at one point, he is alleged to have “dragged her through the kitchen and said that he would ‘end’ her”.

On another occasion, he allegedly told her that “he would kill her and think nothing of it”.

Turning to the kidnap incident, Det Constable McNay outlined that at around 1.30pm on Thursday, the woman saw the defendant’s black Vauxhall vehicle outside the property and, fearing for their safety, she contacted her sister and the police.

When her sister arrived, they all got into her car and left the property but at the junction of Gilnahirk Road West and the Gilnahirk Road, the Vauxhall car sped past them and then “cut them off at the junction”, while a VW vehicle blocked their path from behind.

With the vehicle forced to stop, the male defendant and a passenger in the VW allegedly got out of their respective cars and, according to the police case, the man assaulted his ex and her sister while his alleged accomplice removed the baby from the back seat.

Having traced the vehicles through the registration plates, the defendants were arrested at their respective homes and the child was recovered.

During police interviews, the 42-year-old claimed he was compiling a dossier on his partner to give to Social Services because “she was an unfit mother.”

Although he denied assaulting his ex and her sister, he claimed the alleged kidnap was actually him rescuing the child.

His 28-year-old niece made admissions and told police she had “cautioned him that it was a bad idea”.

In relation to police objections, Det Constable McNay described the incident as “premeditated – it was planned and it involved using multiple perpetrators and vehicles to forcibly haul the child from the mother’s care”.

He told the court that police are concerned about witness interference and, with a third suspect not yet arrested, the pair could interfere with the ongoing investigation if granted bail.

Applying for bail, defence counsel Sean O’Hare emphasised that the 28-year-old woman has a completely clear record and also that police were content that her home address is suitable as a bail address.

Judge Henderson agreed and ordered that she could be freed on her own bail of £500 with conditions barring her from contacting her co-accused or any witness in the case.

She told Mr O’Hare, however, his other client “is a different kettle of fish”.

“He seems to be at the heart of these accusations,” said the judge, describing it as “still a fairly volatile situation”.

Judge Henderson said that given her concerns about the risk of interference with witnesses and the investigation, she was refusing bail. Both are due to appear again on July 30th.