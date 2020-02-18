Arkphire completes acquisition of Trilogy Technologies

IT procurement and services company Arkphire has completed the acquisition of Irish company Trilogy Technologies, creating one of the largest and fastest growing Irish headquartered IT procurement and managed services businesses.

The deal was approved by the Competition & Consumer Protection Commission, clearing the way for the legal completion of the acquisition.

The enlarged group has combined revenues of close to €150 million, employing 220 people.

The company, whose technology partners include EMC, Dell and Cisco, provides services that cover IT procurement, cloud computing, network services, data centre and managed services. It secured a multimillion investment from London-based private capital firm Bregal Milestone in late 2018 to aid growth.

Arkphire chairman Paul Nannetti said the company was looking forward to the next phase of its journey.

“We will now embark on a process to explore synergies and new growth opportunities across the newly enlarged Arkphire group,” he said. “A key element of this will be to transition all distinct parts of the business under the one overarching Arkphire brand with a unified set of values, goals and ambitions.”

Arkphire recently opened a new office in Singapore and appointed its first head of Asia Pacific as it targets growth in the region.