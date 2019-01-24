A self-cleaning litter box – coming soon to a cat near you

My main objection to having a pet in the house right now is that it would be yet another thing I had to clear up after. But at CES this year, everyone was amazed by a self-cleaning litter box, and so maybe I can finally get on board with the whole thing. The LavvieBot is smart litter box that automatically cleans and refills the litter tray, so you do less scooping and your cat has fresh litter when needed. That reduces the chance of the cat getting sick, and makes it easier for you to empty and clean. It’s not a real product yet, though, with a crowdfunding campaign set to launch later in the year. lavviebot.com