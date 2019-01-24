Cork students find global fame with Apple campaign

Students studying at Terence MacSwiney Community College in Hollyhill, Cork, have been included in a global media campaign from Apple that highlights the work the tech giant does in the local community.

The awareness campaign focuses on a class at the school that is run by volunteers from the nearby Apple campus, which employs about 6,000 staff.

Once a week, more than a dozen volunteers visit the school to help teach coding, drawing, photography, music and video.

Nurture

School principal Phil O’Flynn says the class, which has run for the last three years, has had a huge impact on students, who come from an economically disadvantaged area.

“We have a lot of students that have the odds stacked against them. But this programme has helped nurture them, and we’ve discovered talents that we never knew they had,” she said.