Treat your pet even when you’re not there

Petcube Bites, €249

People spend a lot of money on their pets these days. Whether it is better quality food or the most expensive beds they can afford, pets are big business. Which is why we have products like Petcube Bites. This interactive camera allows you to keep an eye on your pet while you are away from home, playing games with them and dispensing the treats as if you were in the room. It stores up to 100 treats that you “flick” (carefully) at your pet to test their agility or you can dispense them on a schedule, flinging them up to six feet. It connects through and app on your phone, and works for both iOS and Android.

https://petcube.com