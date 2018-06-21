Microsoft developing new mixed reality headset HoloLens 2

HoloLens may have passed you buy. That’s because Microsoft’s mixed reality headset isn’t exactly a consumer product; the tech giant has been pitching it as more of an enterprise thing for helping with service calls, training, or for use in medicine.

But it seems as if the company is already working on the second version. HoloLens 2 will likely have a new chip to help with battery life, have an improved field of view and get a bit of a redesign to make it lighter and easier to wear. More details will come later in the year.

Microsoft.com