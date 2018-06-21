Anyware Smart Adapter aims to simplify smart home solutions

How much do you like your smart home set-up? Wouldn’t it be nice if it was all a bit, I don’t know, smarter? The Anyware Smart Adapter is trying to be that system, combining intrusion detection, lighting, and indoor climate monitoring into one simple device. It plugs into your light fitting – standard E27 European light fittings rather than the bayonet style we commonly have in Ireland – and you team it up with the companion app to get going.

Out of the box, it has the above-mentioned features already configured, but you can add others through the app. Basically, it’s hoping to herald the end for overly fussy smart home systems.

https://anyware.solutions/