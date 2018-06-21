Anyware Smart Adapter aims to simplify smart home solutions
Tech Tools: Adapter combines intrusion detection, lighting and climate monitoring
The Anyware Smart Adapter plugs into your light fitting and you team it up with the companion app to get going.
How much do you like your smart home set-up? Wouldn’t it be nice if it was all a bit, I don’t know, smarter? The Anyware Smart Adapter is trying to be that system, combining intrusion detection, lighting, and indoor climate monitoring into one simple device. It plugs into your light fitting – standard E27 European light fittings rather than the bayonet style we commonly have in Ireland – and you team it up with the companion app to get going.
Out of the box, it has the above-mentioned features already configured, but you can add others through the app. Basically, it’s hoping to herald the end for overly fussy smart home systems.