Snap’ Spectacles are back, but a little more subtle than before

Tech Tools: The ring of LED lights that activate when you hit record reduce the creep factor
Remember Snap’s Spectacles? The video recording sunglasses are back, but redesigned. They still have the same basic look at the first set, but they are thinner, and the yellow ring around the camera has gone. They look a little more like a regular pair of sunglasses, which is good for those who wear them but not so good for those who may be caught in their field of vision. The good news is that Snap has kept that ring of LED lights around the camera that activate when you hit record. That means it’s not entirely unobtrusive, which reduces the creep factor somewhat.

