Taxing times, targeting Ryanair and a popular pub closes

US support makes a global deal on corporate tax at the OECD much more likely, according to Pam Olson, US deputy tax leader at PwC. She tells Cliff Taylor that Ireland may yet need to fight its corner to protect its tax regime.

Meanwhile, new data back home points to a dramatic slide in Irish consumer confidence. Peter Hamilton reports that Brexit jitters have seen confidence tumble close to a six-year low , according to the latest KBC Bank survey.

On the corporate front, proxy advisory group ISS is the latest to recommended that Ryanair shareholders vote against the re-election of a number of non-executive board members of the airline, including long-serving chairman David Bonderman. ISS argues that half the airline non-execs should go. Ciarán Hancock reports.

Well-known Portobello pub the Bernard Shaw is set to close at the end of October, along with the neighbouring Eatyard, with the owners saying the closure is now out of their hands. Peter Hamilton writes that the popular Dublin venue has previously run into trouble with planners.

Belfast International Airport has secured the unwanted tag of the UK’s “worst” airport, writes Francess McDonnell, with crowded terminals, long queues and pricey parking among passengers’ biggest beefs.

Extending a tax relief scheme for sportspersons here to GAA players “would raise a number of issues and challenges”, the Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe has said – not least that, given their amateur status, the relief would apply to income not related to their sporting endeavour, Gordon Deegan reports..

In her media column, Bernice Harrison asks whether Marks & Spencer can rediscover its glory days with a new advertising campaign that turns its back on stars in favour of the everyday. With Irish prices that assume a 40% mark-up on the UK high street, it could be a challenge.

Also in media, Mark Paul analyses RTÉ’s highly publicised financial plight. With revenue stable, he suggests its problems are pretty much all of its own making, with a lack of attention to costs. Could selling Montrose entirely give it a lifeline?

Finally, in Personal Finance, Fiona Reddan does the sums to find out just how much you would lose by working fewer hours – and it’s less than you might think.

