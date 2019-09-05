Temple Bar pub group posts operating profits of €5.6m

The group behind Dublin’s Temple Bar pub last year recorded operating profits of €5.62 million.

The firm recorded the profit after taking into account interest charges of €683,954 and a non-cash gain of €695,850 on the revaluation of an investment property.

The group also operates Moss and Gray restaurant and Cloud Nine ice-cream shop.

The pub has enjoyed significant expansion in recent years and in 2015 added a Distillery Store that serves Irish, Scottish, and very rare whiskeys.

The two directors of the firm are Tom Cleary and Jackie Cleary and their aggregate remuneration last year increased from €324,055 to €337,003.

The consolidated accounts show that the Clearys’ pay last year was made up of €300,000 in salaries and €37,003 in pension contributions.

At the end of October last, the group had accumulated profits of €19.1 million.

The group’s cash increased from €4.93 million to €7.55 million.

Numbers employed by the business last year increased from 70 to 81 and staff costs last year increased from €3.43 million to €3.87 million.

The group enjoyed a post-tax profit of €4.1 million after paying corporation tax of €1.44 million.

The profit takes account of non-cash depreciation costs of €138,994.