Two men in serious condition following separate assaults in Dublin and Kildare

Two men are in critical condition in hospital after unrelated attacks in recent days in Kildare and north Dublin. Both victims have suffered head injuries and there are concerns for their survival prospects.

One of those attacked has been named locally as Robert “Speedy” Larkin, a Dubliner in his 50s who was injured in an attack in Fairview Park, north Dublin. His family members have spoken out, saying it is believed he was assaulted by a number of men.

Mr Larkin suffered a bleed to his brain as a result of the assault last Wednesday evening. He has been placed in an induced coma at Beaumont Hospital, which specialises in the treatment of serious head trauma.

Robert ‘Speedy’ Larkin

Gardaí in Clontarf have launched an investigation, urging witnesses to come forward as they may have information on the attack, which occurred at about 6pm in a section of the park near Annesley Bridge, Dublin 3.

“A man, aged in his 50s, was brought to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital and has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital, where he remains in a serious condition,” a Garda statement said. “A technical examination of the scene was conducted by the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit.”

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the attacked, or anyone who was driving in the area between 5.30pm and 6.30pm and was recording dashcam footage, to contact gardaí and aid the inquiry.

The area around Fairview Park is covered by several CCTV systems, including those being operated by private businesses, and gardaí were gathering that footage in a bid to identity the attackers. As the assault occurred in the early evening, during rush hour at a very busy commuter location, detectives are hopeful witnesses will come forward.

The second attack, which occurred in Kildare town in the early hours of Sunday morning, also left the victim with severe head injuries, including a suspected bleed to the brain.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was found unresponsive on McGee Terrace, off Curragh Road in the centre of the town, at about 3.15am. It is understood the man had earlier been out socialising and may have been on his way home when he was assaulted and left on the street.

“The male, aged in his 20s, was brought to Naas General Hospital, where he remains in a serious condition,” the Garda said in a statement. “The scene is currently preserved for technical examination.”

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who was in the area in the early hours of Sunday morning to come forward, including motorists recording dashcam footage. The investigation team at Kildare Garda station is keen to speak to anyone in the vicinity of McGee Terrace between 2am and 4am on Sunday.