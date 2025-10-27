Ireland v New Zealand: TV details, kick-off time, team news and more

Jimmy O'Brien and Jack Crowley during an Ireland training session in Chicago ahead of the game against the All Blacks. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Who is playing, when and where?

Ireland are playing New Zealand at Soldier Field in Chicago in the first of the autumn internationals that also sees them play Japan, Australia and South Africa this month. It kicks off at 8.10pm on Saturday night.

How can I watch?

You can watch it on Virgin Media One on terrestrial TV, where coverage begins at 7pm, or you can watch it on TNT Sports 2 if you prefer, where coverage starts at 7.45pm. Or you can follow live updates with us on The Irish Times website.

What is the significance of the venue?

The game has been billed as “The Rematch” as nine years ago, Ireland beat the All Blacks for the first time, 40-29, at the 62,500-capacity stadium. It is the home of the Chicago Bears in the NFL and Chicago Fire in the MLS. It is the oldest stadium in the NFL, having opened in 1924.

Ireland ended a 111-year wait for a victory in 2016, and 28 straight defeats. Since that game, it has been much closer, with Ireland winning four out of their last nine matches against New Zealand, although losing the two biggest ones in that time, the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

Ireland's Billy Holland, Donnacha Ryan, Simon Zebo, Conor Murray and CJ Stander celebrate winning. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

What has the form been like for both teams, and what is at stake?

Ireland had a large contingent on the successful Lions tour of Australia, including the head coach Andy Farrell, while those who did not make it played for an Ireland team coached by Paul O’Connell, who comfortably beat Georgia and Portugal. Before that, you have to go back to the Six Nations for competitive Irish matches, where Ireland finished third behind England and France.

New Zealand, meanwhile, have played nine matches since the summer, easily beating a weakened French touring side in July, before finishing second in the Rugby Championship with four wins and two defeats, soured by a record 43-10 defeat to South Africa.

The upcoming internationals are important for the rugby world rankings as it is the last chance to get points before the seeding for the 2027 Rugby World Cup. Ireland are currently third and would like to be in the top four for top seeding, with France and England lurking in fourth and fifth. A couple of defeats in the autumn internationals here could be detrimental a few years down the line.

What is the team news?

The main blow for Ireland is that Mack Hansen has not make the trip after a foot injury sustained while playing for Connacht against Bulls in the URC. Munster centre Tom Farrell and Leinster back Jimmy O’Brien have been added to the squad as injury cover. Ireland captain Caelan Doris has not been ruled out of making a return against the All Blacks. Doris, who underwent shoulder surgery last May, has not played since and missed out on the Lions tour to Australia.

Tupuo Vaa’i, who requires knee surgery, and prop Tyrel Lomax, who has a broken are New Zealand’s main injury absences.

The starting line-ups will be updated when they are made available on Thursday.

Ireland squad:

Forwards: Tom Ahern (Munster), Ryan Baird (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Jack Boyle (Leinster), Thomas Clarkson (Leinster), Jack Conan (Leinster), Caelan Doris (capt) (Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Rónan Kelleher (Leinster), Gus McCarthy (Leinster), Paddy McCarthy (Leinster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), Cian Prendergast (Connacht), James Ryan (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Nick Timoney (Ulster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster).

Backs: Bundee Aki (Connacht), Caolin Blade (Connacht), Craig Casey (Munster), Jack Crowley (Munster), Ciarán Frawley (Leinster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster), Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster), Tom Farrell (Munster), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), James Lowe (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Tommy O’Brien (Leinster), Jamie Osborne (Leinster), Sam Prendergast (Leinster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster).

New Zealand squad:

Forwards – Codie Taylor, Samisoni Taukei’aho, George Bell, Ethan de Groot, Tamaiti Williams, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Pasilio Tosi, Tevita Mafileo, Scott Barrett (captain), Patrick Tuipulotu, Fabian Holland, Josh Lord, Samipeni Finau, Simon Parker, Ardie Savea, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Wallace Sititi, Peter Lakai, Luke Jacobson.

Backs – Cortez Ratima, Cam Roigard, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown, Jordie Barrett, Quinn Tupaea, Billy Proctor, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Rieko Ioane, Caleb Clarke, Sevu Reece, Leroy Carter, Will Jordan, Ruben Love.