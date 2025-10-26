Michael D Higgins taken to hospital for ‘precautionary’ overnight stay

President Michael D Higgins and his wife, Sabina, cast their vote in the presidential election in the Phoenix Park on Friday. Photograph: Bryan Meade/EPA

President Michael D Higgins was taken to hospital on Sunday evening, The Irish Times has learned.

In response to questions, Áras an Uachtaráin said in a statement: “The President travelled to St James’s Hospital by arrangement today to have a localised infection examined. The President, who is in good spirits, will remain in hospital overnight to receive antibiotics ahead of returning to Áras an Uachtaráin.”

Mr Higgins, who is 84, will reach the end of his second term as president on November 10th, hours before Catherine Connolly is inaugurated as his successor.

Last year the President suffered a mild stroke, which the Áras described at the time as a “transitory weakness”. He later said there was no cognitive impairment as a result of the episode.

An analysis by The Irish Times of the President’s diary showed that his number of public engagements almost halved from more than 28 per month in 2019 – the first full year of his second term – to about 15 per month this year and last.

President Higgins intends to return to his home in Rahoon, Galway when he leaves Áras an Uachtaráin. He plans to continue working on food security while writing poems and resuming unfinished books, he has said.