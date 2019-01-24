Lidl now offers home delivery – without owning a single delivery van

Cantillon: Third-party providers the way to go as German giant outsources to Buymie

Lidl: won’t make an extra penny from launching online services. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Lidl: won’t make an extra penny from launching online services. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

 

The German discount supermarket chains, Lidl and Aldi, are renowned for their low-cost operating models. Wherever they can gain the tiniest of savings – floor staff rotating with checkout staff, for example, or shelves stacked in bulk with products that are still in the delivery boxes – they implement it with vigour to keep costs down.

It is instructive, therefore, that until Lidl rolled out the service this week in Dublin, neither chain had implemented online grocery shopping.

Across retailing generally, online sales have always been evangelised to businesses as the low-cost, low-maintenance future of the sector. Cut down on expensive property costs by creating a virtual shopfloor, the evangelists say, and you will make bigger profits.

The truth is that online grocery shopping and associated home delivery are generally a loss-making endeavour for traditional supermarkets. The service requires dedicated staff and expensive fleets of vans – grocery and fresh food multiples cannot rely on the State’s postal service to deliver their products like other online retailers.

Tesco has offered home deliveries since 2000, but more as an additional service to customers than a profitable business line in its own right. SuperValu’s owner Musgrave launched it about eight years ago. Dunnes Stores has dabbled around it but never fully committed. Aldi doesn’t do it at all.

Lidl, meanwhile, has chosen to outsource the new Dublin service completely to a third-party provider, Buymie. The German company doesn’t take any of the fees for the service, which all go to Buymie. Assuming its online orders serve only to displace some of the traditional shopping at its stores, Lidl won’t make an extra penny from launching online services. It is just a new part of its customer service strategy.

Buymie also does deliveries for Tesco, a separate service that is run in parallel with Tesco’s company-run next-day delivery service. Pressure will eventually come on Lidl’s and Tesco’s rivals to provide similar services in this most competitive of sectors.

Hiring specialist third-party providers, meanwhile, looks like the way to go for traditional supermarkets looking to break into online grocery shopping.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.