Dart extension ‘fully compatible’ with Cairn Homes developments in Donabate after amendments, developer says

The extension of the Dart line is “fully compatible” with Cairn Homes developments in north Dublin after a working arrangement was reached between Córas Iompair Éireann (CIÉ) and the country’s biggest housing developer, the company said.

The developer had noted concerns in November that the draft rail works plan could “significantly impact” the delivery of a large housing development in Donabate.

On Thursday, An Coimisiún Pleanála (ACP) approved plans to significantly increase commuter capacity on train services between Drogheda, Co Louth, and Dublin city, including the electrification of the existing rail line.

The current northside Dart network runs from Dublin city centre as far as Malahide and Howth. Under the new plan, electric-powered trains would operate as far north as Drogheda, incorporating a huge section of Dublin’s surrounding commuter belt.

The route of the Dart+ project runs along the boundary of two permitted housing developments – containing a combined 1,074 homes – owned by Cairn in Donabate, with a number of temporary access orders being requested by CIÉ as part of the rail works.

During a public consultation period on the draft version of the Railway Order, Cairn Homes – represented by planning expert Declan Brassil – submitted an observation noting that the development had the “potential to unnecessarily and significantly impact on the implementation of permitted developments on the Cairn Homes lands”.

The homebuilder noted concerns around these temporary access routes to the railway line to enable the works that went through the area of housing development along with the need for clarification of which Cairn-owned lands would be impacted by the line improvement.

The ACP inspector noted that temporary land acquisitions requested by CIÉ “run through rear gardens and house footprints” as well as the footprint of an apartment block.

It is understood that Cairn Homes worked with CIÉ to come up with a works schedule that is not expected to disrupt the development of the housing units.

In a statement to The Irish Times, Cairn Homes said: “We fully support the railway order that has been issued by An Coimisiún Pleanála.

“The railway order that has been issued is fully compatible with the development of Cairn’s projects in the area as planned.

“Indeed, we have already successfully launched units to the market at Hampden Hill and look forward to bringing more units on stream as soon as possible.”

Cairn said the Dart+ Coastal North project is “very welcome”, noting that it will bring a “wide range of benefits including improved transport connectivity for the local community”.

A significant number of observations were submitted during public consultation periods, largely from members of the public, but also including other housing developers.

The railway line upgrade involves 37km (23 miles) of electrification and re-signalling along the railway line between Malahide and MacBride Station in Drogheda.

In addition there will be a reconstruction of the existing track layout in the vicinity of Drogheda, Malahide, Clongriffin and Howth Junction/Donaghmede stations.