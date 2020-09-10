Ervia appoints interim chief executive to permanent role

Ervia has named its new permanent chief executive, with interim CEO Cathal Marley taking up the role.

Mr Marley will also be appointed to the board of the commercial semi-state company, which includes subsidiaries Gas Networks Ireland and Irish Water.

The Donegal man joined Ervia in 2016 as chief financial officer. Prior to that, he worked in senior roles across the electricity industry with ESB. A Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Mr Marley also holds an MBA from Michael Smurfit Business School, UCD, is a Council Member of the IMI and a member of the DCU Audit Committee.

“Cathal Marley’s appointment is a huge endorsement by the Board and our shareholder of his work as Interim CEO during the past year and as Group CFO prior to this,” Ervia chairman Tony Keohane said.

“In his role as CEO, Cathal will continue to work closely with the Board and the Executive team to deliver Ervia’s strategic priorities alongside the critical gas and water services we provide to our customers and communities in Ireland.”